Nigerian Coaches Far Better Than Waldrum —Super Falcons Star, Okobi

Super Falcons midfielder Ngozi Okobi has blasted head coach Randy Waldrum, saying he is not better than local coaches in Nigeria.

Okobi stated this following an interview Waldrum did with Pittsburgh Soccer Now (PSN) with the FIFA women’s World Cup just few weeks before commencement.

In the interview, Waldrum said his squad is not prepared the way they need to be, pointing out the lack of support he and the players have experienced in working with the Nigerian National Football Federation (NFF).

But reacting to the interview Okobi, who was dropped from Waldrum’s final 23 players for the World Cup, posited that the American is just making excuses knowing he will not perform.

“He is trying to find excuses because he knows he is going to fail but I must tell you Randy has been the luckiest one among all the coaches, I’m saying this based on experience what I know that has been happening,” Okobi said on Brila FM.

“This man is just bringing in all these excuses because he…