OFFICIAL: Loftus-Cheek Joins AC Milan On Four-Year Deal

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has departed Chelsea for Serie A giants AC Milan on a four-year contract.

Milan announced Loftus-Cheeks’s signing on their website on Friday.

The deal is reported to be worth €21million and he is to get €4million per season.

“AC Milan is happy to announce the signing of Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Chelsea FC. The player has agreed a deal with the Club until 30 June 2027,” Milan wrote.

“Born in London on 23 January 1996, Ruben came through Chelsea’s youth sector and made his professional debut for the club in 2014.

“He played for the Blues for seven seasons, with loan experiences at Crystal Palace during the 2017/18 season and Fulham in the 2020/21 season.

“At Chelsea, he played 155 games and scored 13 goals, winning 2 Premier League titles, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup and 1 League Cup.”

Loftus-Cheek is the latest player to depart Chelsea this transfer window, following the likes of N’Golo Kante, Edourd Mendy, Kai Havertz and…