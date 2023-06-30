Olympic Marseille Prepare Bid For Sanusi

Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi is a subject of interest from Ligue 1 club, Olympic Marseille.

Marseille are looking to fill the left-back position after Nuno Tavares returned to Arsenal following the completion of his loan deal.

Bosnian defender, Saed Kolasinac is also leaving the club following the expiration of his contract.

Sanusi could be open to the move as he will again have the chance to play in the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old was close to leaving Portuguese side, FC Porto last summer but ended up staying with the Dragons.

The left-back joined Porto from another Portuguese club, Santa Clara in 2020.

