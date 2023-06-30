Osimhen Only Interested In Joining Real Madrid Or Man United -Bagni

Former Napoli star, Salvatore Bagni has disclosed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen will either join Real Madrid or Man United this summer.

The Nigerian international has been the most sought-after player in the summer transfer window.

Recall that top clubs in Europe such as Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen to have his signature.

However, in an interview with Tutto Napoli, Bagni said that Osimhen will join Manchester United or Real Madrid this summer.

“Victor Osimhen won’t return to France because he already played there,” Bagni said while speaking to Si Gonfia la Rite (via Tutto Napoli). “The same thing with Germany.

“He doesn’t go to Liverpool or Chelsea because they do not play the Champions League.

“Of all the teams associated with him, for me, he would only go to Manchester United and Real Madrid. He’s not interested in the other teams.”

