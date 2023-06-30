PSG Coach Arrested Over Alleged Discrimination At Former Club

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier was held for questioning along with his son as part of a probe into alleged discrimination, the Nice prosecutor told AFP on Friday.

The move follows an investigation launched in April, following claims he made racist and Islamophobic remarks about players when he coached Nice in the 2021/22 season.

The prosecutor said they would provide more information on the arrests of 56-year-old Galtier and his son John Valovic-Galtier a player’s agent via a statement later on Friday.

Galtier, guided PSG to their 11th league title last season, but was told at the beginning of June by the club’s Qatari owners he would be fired after a largely underwhelming season in which PSG suffered 10 defeats in 2023, exiting the Champions League, the team’s main objective, in the last 16.

The allegations first surfaced in the French media in April.

The reports alleged that ex-Nice sporting director Julien Fournier had written an email at the end of the…