Super Eagles Placed In Pot One

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been placed in Pot one ahead of the African draws for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The competition will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States of America.

Also in Pot one are; Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali and Egypt.

The countries will be drawn into nine groups of six teams, with all the group winners qualifying for the tournament.

The four best teams that finish in second place will compete in a mini-tournament and the winner will qualify for an intercontinental play-off.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the last edition of the World Cup hosted by Qatar.

Read Also: Naija Super 8 Playoffs: Insurance Midfielder Okon Wins Best Goal Award

The draw will be conducted on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

THE FULL POTS

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt

Pot 2: Ghana,Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya,…