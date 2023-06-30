Tinubu To Attend Super Falcons’ Farewell Dinner, Team Fly Out Sunday

Nigeria’s first lady Oluremi Tinubu will attend the farewell dinner organised for the Super Falcons.

The farewell dinner for the World Cup bound Super Falcons will hold at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Saturday.

Football stakeholders and other important dignitaries will also grace the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons will jet out to Brisbane, Australia for a training tour ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Randy Waldrum’s side will spend 15 days in Brisbane before the start of the competition.

The nine-time African champions will face Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the global soccer fiesta.

Nigeria’s opening match at the World Cup is against Olympic champions Canada, at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium, on July 21, before matches against co-hosts Australia and Republic of Ireland on July 27 and July 31 respectively at the Lang Park in…