Bayern Munich Shift Focus To Osimhen, Put Kane Talks On Hold

Bayern Munich are now targeting a move for Victor Osimhen after having a bid rejected for Harry Kane.

The Bavarians who are in the market for a new striker submitted a €70m bid for Kane this week but it was promptly rejected by Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League club want €90m to sell their talismanic forward.

According Italian publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport, Bayern Munich are unwilling to match Napoli’s €180m asking price but will offer more than €100m for the Nigeria international.

The Bundesliga champions believe Osimhen is a better option considering his age.

Kane will turn 30 on July 28, while Osimhen is 24.

It remains to be seen if €100m will be enough for Napoli, who have reportedly rejected a €100m offer from Paris Saint-Germain.

By Adeboye Amosu

