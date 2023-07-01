Black Meteors Crash Out After Draw Vs Guinea

Ghana’s Black Meteors have crashed out of the 2023 U-23 AFCON in Morocco after a 1-1 draw in their final Group A game against Guinea on Friday night.

The result means the Black Meteors will not be at next year’s Paris Olympic Games.

The Black Meteors went into the game on the back of a 5-1 loss to hosts Morocco and needed a win to progress to the semi-finals.

Emmanuel Yeboah opened the scoring for the Ghanaian side in the 33rd minute to take his tally to three goals.

But Guinea equalised in the 60th minute which was enough to see them secure qualification to the last eight.

In the group’s other game Morocco pipped Congo 1-0 to make it three wins out of three.

Morocco, on nine points, topped the group, Guinea claimed second place with four points and edged third-placed Black Meteors on better goal difference.

Congo finished bottom after losing all their three games in the group.

The two teams that make it to…