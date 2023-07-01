Black Stallions Move Up To 11th In Latest Rugby Ranking

The Black Stallions of Nigeria have moved up 13 places in the latest Rugby Sevens ranking released by Rugby Africa.

The Black Stallions jumped up from 24th in Africa to 11th in the latest ranking released by Rugby Afrique, the body in charge of Rugby in Africa.

This is coming on the backdrop of recent performances by Nigeria’s men senior national team at the just concluded Rugby Sevens Pre- Olympic Qualifiers in Mauritius.

The Black Stallions who made it to the final following their impressive wins from the group stage to the final where they lost 24 – 5 to Algeria.

Nigeria defeated Ghana 24 -7 in the opening match before beating Burundi 43…