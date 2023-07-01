Championship Club Cardiff City Interested In Ejuke

Championship club Cardiff City are interested in Super Eagles forward Chidera Ejuke.

According to WalesOnline reporter Glen Williams, Cardiff are believed to be “working hard” on a deal for CSKA Moscow winger Ejuke on a one-year temporary contract.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIFA have provided leeway to players in the country, many of whom have either suspended or terminated their contracts.

And Cardiff are hoping that Ejuke, who suspended his own deal at current club CSKA Moscow to join Hertha Berlin last summer, can be acquired by these means given the present state of play on the transfer front.

The Welsh side are still currently under transfer embargo following the lengthy court case with French side Nantes regarding payment for late Argentine Emiliano Sala.

Also, while they have managed to overturn an initial three-window ban into one that will be lifted come January, as things stand, they are still unable to administer fees for any prospective…