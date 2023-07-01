Cleverly Forced To Retire From Football Due To Injury

Former Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley has retired from football at the age of 33 due to injury.

Cleverly, announced his retirement in a post on his Instagram page.

“The last year has been immensely difficult trying to overcome the obstacles of injury.

“Unfortunately my body has failed me and just hasn’t got the capacity to perform anymore.

“To all those involved with Watford Football Club. I have the privilege of calling this club home.

“To captain this club has been an honour and the staff, players and fans will forever be in my heart.

“The love you have shown me as a young loanee up to the moment I retire as a grown man I can never repay.”

Cleverly has had a dreadful run of injuries which limited him to just four appearances last season for Championship side Watford.

His final outing for Watford saw him come on as a substitute in the home game with Blackburn in February.

He had played the first three games of the campaign but was then sidelined by an…