De Zerbi Behind My Improvement As A Player –Colwill

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says he enjoyed his loan under Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi.

Colwill is currently with England U21s preparing for the Euros quarterfinals.

“Training with him is very tough, but it’s what you need. He’s helped me improve so much this season you wouldn’t understand,” Colwill said of De Zerbi

“He’s also helped me grow and realise what it takes to become the best. It’s just perfection. I think all the people who are destined to be at the top level are like that.

“During games you hear him on the side and he’ll be giving you information all the time. That’s the sort of person he is, he just wants to help you progress as a player. He sees the potential in me and during this season he was very tough with me, but I can’t complain.

“It gives you that push to go into games as you know he’s got your back – that’s what every player needs. It gives you that confidence to play your normal game. I really enjoyed it.

“He’s…