Fabregas Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has announced his retirement from professional football.

The Spaniard, who won the FIFA World Cup and two European Championship titles announced his retirement on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“After 21 seasons playing professionally, it’s time to hang up your boots…“ Fabregas wrote.

“I will never forget my first days at Arenys, Mataró, Barça, Arsenal, my return to Barça, Chelsea, Monaco and Como.

“I have lifted the World Cup, two European Championships, won everything in England and Spain and almost all the European trophies. It has been a trip impossible to forget.

“All of you who have helped me, my teammates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent, a heartfelt thank you. To the opponents, thank you for making me stronger.

“And to all my family, from my parents and sister to my wife and children, thank you for your advice, help and guidance on this long and incredible…