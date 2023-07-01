I Asked Mane About Pochettino – Jackson

Chelsea new signing, Nicolas Jackson claimed he spoke with Senegal teammate Sadio Mane before making the switch to the Stamford Bridge.

Mane played for new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino during his stint at Southampton

Jackson told chelseafc.com: “I spoke to Sadio Mane about him and he spoke very highly of him, he said amazing things about him. Sadio told me the manager is going to help me a lot to improve and do well if I listen to what he has to tell me, so that is exactly what I’m going to do.”

The Senegal striker enjoyed a superb end of season with Villarreal.

He continued: “I wasn’t amazed or surprised at how well my season went, I wanted to do more! I didn’t do enough for me, because I had my goals to reach but I didn’t achieve the goals I wanted. It was very good but I wanted more.

“I am a guy that always wants more, but I always thank God for what he gave me. I’m always grateful and know how lucky I am to be able to do what I do, playing football…