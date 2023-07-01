Live Stream Wimbledon Showmax Pro Novak Djokovic Eighth Title

The third Grand Slam event of the season will see the world’s best players compete at the 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships, which will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club from 3-16 July and will be live-streamed on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport, in select African countries.*

Wimbledon will feature seven-time Wimbledon winner Novak Djokovic, who will be looking to defend his title and extend his Grand Slam titles record to 24. Djokovic is aiming for a calendar Grand Slam – where a player wins all four majors in the same year – having already won the Australian Open and recently being crowned French Open champion. Challengers for the title include world number one Carlos Alcaraz, French Open runner-up Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and rising star Holger Rune.

In the women’s draw, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan will be looking to…