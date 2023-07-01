Manchester United Submit Bid For Hojlund

Premier League club, Manchester United have launched a bid for Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund this summer transfer window.

However the England club have had their initial bid of €35 million rejected by Serie A outfit Atalanta.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Manchestereveningnews, the Italian club’s valuation of Hojlund is set at €45 million.

The 24 year old is also on the radar of Serie A team Juventus who want to include a player in a swap deal to reduce the price tag.

Hojlund joined Atalanta from Austrian Bundesliga outfit Sturm Graz in the summer of 2022.

He racked up nine goals and two assists in 32 Serie A games for Atalanta last term.

Atalanta were fifth on the Serie A table last season after accumulating 64 points from 38 matches.

United were third in the Premier League with 75 points after 38 games.

