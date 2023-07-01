Mata: I’m Leaving Galatasaray

Former Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has announced he’s leaving Galatasaray.

After leaving United last summer, Mata signed for Gala, but has now declared he will be leaving.

He posted to social media: “I am not sad because it ended, I am happy because it happened.

“To you, Cim Bom fans:

“I am so proud to be part of this family forever. The atmosphere that you create in our stadium and our away games is second to none, I can tell you that.”

Style of play

In addition to his favoured playmaking role through the centre of the pitch behind the forwards, Mata is also comfortable playing on either wing; he has also been used as a second striker on occasion.

He makes up for a lack of pace with his control, technique, passing, creativity, and vision, which allows him to link-up with teammates and register many assists, in addition to scoring goals.

