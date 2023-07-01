Nigerian Midfielder Joins MLS Club Minnesota United

Major League Soccer club, Minnesota United have announced the signing of Nigeria forward Emmanuel Iwe.

Iwe signed a one-year MLS contract, with club options for 2024, 2025 and 2026.

This makes the player the very first MNUFC2 player to sign a first-team deal with the Loons.

“The first time that we saw [Emmanuel] Iwe, the first thing that stood out was his pace – he’s incredibly athletic, he’s really quick. He’s got a good left foot, he puts some decent crosses in and he looked like he had an eye for a goal. So then, we give him the opportunity. He comes in and starts to train with us, did preseason with us and did well. I think we always recognized that there was a lot of potential there and I think he started to realize some of that potential,” said Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath.

“We feel as though now he’s put himself in a spot where he’s deserved this…