OFFICIAL: Chelsea Sign 18-Year-Old Portuguese Winger Moreira

Chelsea have announced the signing of young Portuguese forward Diego Moreira from Benfica.

The Blues announced the signing on their website on Saturday for an undisclosed fee.

“The winger, whose father Almami was a Guinea-Bissau international, joined Benfica from Standard Liege in 2020 and played an important role in the club’s 2022 UEFA Youth League triumph. The 18-year-old grabbed two assists in the final, which saw Salzburg defeated 6-0.

“Moreira featured regularly for Benfica B last term having already made his senior debut. That came against Pacos de Ferreira in May 2022.

“The winger is currently representing his country at the European Under-21 Championship and has featured against the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Welcome to Chelsea, Diego!“

A dual citizen of Belgium and Portugal — while also eligible to play for both Guinea-Bissau and Germany—Moreira first played with the Belgium under-15 as he was a starter during their 3–1 win against England at St…