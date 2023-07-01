Osimhen Ranked 8th Best Player In Europe For 2022/23 Season

Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked eight best player of the 2022/23 European season in the second edition of the MARCA Top 100 awards.

This is a list that ranks the 100 best players of the season after the vote of 115 journalists, former players, former coaches and influencers, in addition to a popular vote from more than 10,000 people who voted on MARCA.com.

Osimhen played a key role in Napoli’s Serie A title win last season, their first in 33 years.

He scored 26 goals to become the first African to finish top scorer in the Italian topflight.

He is the only African who is in the top 10 in the list.

Other Africans who made the top 50 of the award are Yassine Bounou (32nd/ Morocco), Mohamed Salah (37th/ Egypt), Andre Onana (43rd/ Cameroon), Sofyan Amrabat (47th/ Morocco) and Youssef En-Nesyri (49th/ Morocco).

Also, Osimhen finished ahead of Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric, Karim…