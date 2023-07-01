Ziyech Move To Saudi Arabia Club Al-Nassr Collapses

Morocco international Hakim Ziyech’s £8million move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr has collapsed, standard.co.uk reports.

According to sources at Al-Nassr Ziyech could not agree final terms over a three-year contract.

It remains to be seen if the club will reignite their interest later in the transfer window after club officials were left disappointed amid reports of a failed medical.

Ziyech remains surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge and could return a frustrated figure when Mauricio Pochettino’s squad begin pre-season.

Chelsea were willing to accept a low fee from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to see their unhappy winger leave west London.

Ziyech, who was signed for £33m from Ajax in 2020, played 24 times last season but the majority of his appearances came from the bench. He still has two years left on his contract.

He also saw a loan move to Paris Saint-Germain collapse in January.

Chelsea will now sound out alternative clubs as destinations for Ziyech.