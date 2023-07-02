2023 WWC: Super Falcons Battle Ready For All Opponents

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi has stated the team’s readiness to improve on their previous record at the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions made it to the Round of 16 at the last edition of the competition hosted by France.

Nigeria’s best performance at the competition was a quarter-final finish at the 1999 edition.

Ebi however said the team will fight hard to better that performance in Australia and New Zealand.

“I want to tell Nigerians that we are going to Australia, not just to participate, but to surpass our record in the last outing. I believe we will make Nigerians proud,” the 40-year-old said at the farewell dinner organised for the meeting in Abuja on Saturday night.

Nigeria’s first match of the finals is against Canada, at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium, on Friday, 21 July, before clashes with co-host nation Australia and the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 27 July and Monday, 31 July respectively, at the Lang Park…