2023 WWC: We’re Mentally Prepared For World Cup —Super Falcons Star, Kanu

Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu says she and her teammates are mentally prepared for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The tournament will take place this year in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20.

In an interview with the Athletic, Kanu maintains that despite being placed in a tricky group the girls will do well at the competition.

“Regardless of the results, I feel like as a group it’s led to us individually to know what we’re there for,” Kanu said.



“We’ve seen the group and it’s gonna be hard, but we are mentally prepared and moving forward. I think we have a good team. We’re gonna do great.”

Kanu has netted five goals in 10 appearances for the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

The Super Falcons are in Group B of the World Cup alongside Australia, Republic of Ireland and Canada.

This is the team’s ninth appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

