Amusan Wins Stockholm Diamond League Women’s 100m Hurdles

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan has won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Stockholm Diamond League.

In Sunday’s race, Amusan ran 12.52s to emerge winner.

She defeated Sarah Lavin who clocked a personal best of 12.73s to place second while Pia Skrzyszowska finished third in 12.78s.

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100m hurdles.

In 2022, she broke the women’s 100m world record in the semi-finals clocking 12.12 seconds, and two hours later in the final won the gold medal in an even faster time of 12.06.

Athletes are awarded points instead of medals for competing in each leg of the Diamond League series.

The top eight athletes in each event at the end of all the legs will qualify for the Diamond League Final, where they will compete for the trophy.

The competition in Stockholm was the seventh event of the Diamond League 2023 season.

The Diamond League 2023 series will wrap up with the two-day final in Eugene, the USA on September 16 and 17.

