Ancelotti To Coach Brazil From Next Summer

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over as the coach of the Selecao (The Selection) of Brazil next summer.

The gaffer has been linked to the Brazil national team throughout the 2022/23 season with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) keen on appointing him.

Relevo reported that a deal has been agreed upon for Ancelotti to take over as Brazil Head Coach Brazil after the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid in 2024.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia Club Interested In 45-Year-Old Buffon

Tite stepped down as coach of Brazil after the team’s quarter-final ouster at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Croatia defeated Brazil 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on December 9, 2022 at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ramon Menzes has been Brazil’s interim coach since the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League four times, twice with AC Milan (2002/03, 2006/06) and twice with Real Madrid (2013/14, 2021/22).

By Toju…