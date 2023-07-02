Bring The 2023 Women’s World Cup Home –Tinubu’s Wife Char

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has charged the Super Falcons to bring back home the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup title.

She made this known on Saturday when he hosted the team to a dinner ahead of its departure today for the tournament which starts July 20 and ends August 20.

Represented by Dr Betta Edu, the APC National Women Leader, the First Lady urged the players to be committed and play together as a team.

While expressing her faith in the ability and pedigree of the team to excel at the mundial, the first lady promised to receive the team herself when they bring the cup home.

“It is important that you remain committed by playing together as a team; no one should think that she’s better player than the other.

“It is only when you play as a team that you can record success. It is my expectation that this time, you will surpass your previous efforts.

“I am sure that 99.9 per cent of Nigerians will stay glued to their television sets to watch you. Please try…