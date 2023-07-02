De Gea, Fiancee Enjoy Stylish Pre-Wedding Celebration In Spai

David de Gea has been pictured enjoying a stylish pre-wedding celebration alongside his wife-to-be, Edurne Garcia just a day before his Manchester United deal expired.

De Gea and Garcia welcomed a large group of friends and family to the Spanish island of Menorca yesterday, with the party congregating on the rolling beach.

The guests were clad in white, with De Gea sporting a darker ensemble. Garcia was resplendent in a cream dress, meanwhile, and beamed while chatting with friends.

Also spotted was Juan Mata, De Gea’s close friend and former United team-mate.

De Gea and his fiancee touched down on the picturesque island on Thursday and are expected to shortly exchange their vows in a discreet and intimate ceremony.

Garcia is a Spanish singer, actress and TV presenter and first met De Gea in late 2010 during a recording of a Christmas carol to fundraise for cancer treatment.

They began dating shortly afterwards and just seven months later, De Gea joined United from Atletico…