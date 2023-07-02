I Wish You All The Best –Messi Hails Fabregas

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Cesc Fabregas in a heartfelt message following his retirement announcement.

Recall that on Saturday, the former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder confirmed he was ending his career at the age of 36.

Messi and Fabregas were teammates at Barcelona and played together 123 times during their time at Camp Nou and combined in 26 goals.

Messi took to Instagram to hail the former Arsenal and Chelsea star.

“You already know all the good things we think of both you and your family, @cescf4bregas.

“You are a crack and we are going to continue spending many moments together, we love you very much and we wish you all the best in your new stage friend!!! Big hug,” he wrote.

