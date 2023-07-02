Kwara United To Resume Pre-Season Training Monday

Kwara United Football Club is expected to resume for the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) season on Monday 3rd July, 2023, with the old players.

The players, according to the General Manager of the club, Bashir Badawiy, have been directed to resume for training by 4.00pm on Monday, at the Kwara Football Academy pitch.

It would be recalled that the club began a one-month end of the season break from 1st June, 2023.

Kwara United Football Club participated in the 2022/2023 Nigeria Premier League (NPL) Abridged League as well as the Federation Cup competitions, ending the league in the 8th position in Group A, and losing out in the quarter-final of the Federation Cup competition, to Plateau United of Jos.

Read Also: Why Foden Is A Special Player At Man City –Kovacic

Kwara United, playing all its league matches away from home owing to the ongoing regrassing of the grass of the pitch of the Main-Bowl of the Kwara State Stadium Complex, escaped relegation after beating…