Ligue 1 Club Strasbourg Confirm Vieira Appointment As New Head Coach

Ligue 1 club Strasbourg have confirmed the appointment of Patrick Vieira as their new head coach.

The former Arsenal midfielder signed a three-year deal.

The 47-year-old takes the reins from predecessor Frederic Antonetti and returns to his homeland four months after being given the boot by Crystal Palace.

“I am particularly happy to join Racing. I know the history and the identity of this club, the fervour it arouses, the importance it has for its region, which is a place of football and passion,” Vieira told the official Strasbourg website.

The rebuilding of the club in recent years, under the direction of Marc Keller, is an example to be admired. Working with him is a real pleasure for me.

“Today, a new cycle begins for Racing and it is exciting as a coach to be able to build something while relying on the values that have defined the strength of the club.”

