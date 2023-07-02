Nigerian Midfielder On Besiktas Radar

Turkish Super Lig club, Besiktas are tracking Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo.

Aribo is keen to leave the South Coast club following the Saints relegation from the Premier League last season.

Turkish news outlet, Tavkim is reporting that Besiktas sporting director, Ceyhun Kazanci will travel to England to sort out the deal.

The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his contract and Besiktas will need to pay a sizeable fee to secure his services.

The Nigeria international has also been linked with a return to his former club, Glasgow Rangers.

Aribo scored twice in 21 Premier League appearances for Southampton.

