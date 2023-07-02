Orban, Abdullahi Score In Gent’s 9-1 Win

Gift Orban and Flying Eagles star Ahmed Abdullahi were on target for Gent who hammered amateur side Merelbeke 9-1 in their first pre-season game on Friday.

Orban scored in the 37th minute to put Gent 2-0 while Abdullahi got on the score sheet in the 72nd minute to make it 6-1.

Gent next pre-season game comes up on Saturday, July 8 against Locomotiva Zagreb.

Orban had an impressive debut in Belgium, scoring 20 goals in just 22 appearances to help Gent reach the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League.

He scored three goals in just 205 seconds of Gent’s round of 16 UEFA Conference League away tie against Istanbul Baseksehir.

This made him the holder of the fastest hat trick in Europe’s club competitions.

