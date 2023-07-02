Saudi Arabia Club Interested In 45-Year-Old Buffon

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has received a lucrative contract offer from a Saudi Arabian club.

This is according to Italian media outfit Corriere dello Sport.

Buffon is still plying his trade in Serie B, having returned to Parma in the summer of 2021.

Last season, the 2006 World Cup winner made 19 appearances across all competitions.

Now report in Corriere dello Sport states that the 45-year-old is the latest name to be offered a rich contract from Saudi Arabia, worth around €30m net per season.

Should Buffon accept, he’d be the second Italian to play in the Saudi Pro League after Sebastian Giovinco, who played for Al-Hilal from 2019 to 2021.

