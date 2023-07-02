Trabzonspor Join Race To Sign Onuachu

Turkish Super Lig giants, Trabzonspor are the latest club to be linked with a move for Nigeria forward, Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu is expected to leave Southampton this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

A number of German clubs are also reportedly interested in the striker.

Borussia Monchengladbach are already in contact with Southampton for Onuachu’s signature.

The 29-year-old has already turned down offers from VFB Stuttgart and Schalke 04.

The striker failed to register a goal in 11 league appearances for Southampton.

