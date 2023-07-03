2023 FIFA WWC: Tinubu Challenges Super Falcons To Conquer The World

The wife of President and Commander-In-Chief of the Federal Republic, Distinguished Senator (Mrs) Oluremi Tinubu CON has charged the Senior Women National Team of Nigeria to pull efforts, talents and skills together and dominate at the 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals starting in Australia and New Zealand in 18 days’ time.

Distinguished Senator Tinubu threw this challenge to the nine-time African champions at a Send-Forth dinner held for them at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Saturday, less than 24 hours before the team was due to depart Nigeria’s shores for a 15-day training camp in Down Under before the global spectacle.

“You are the shining star and pride of Africa. I charge you to go all out and do your very best to dominate other teams, and become the pride of the entire world,” she said in a speech read on her behalf by Dr. Betta Edu, APC National Women Leader.

“I am proud to note that our Super Falcons have remained in that mix of the very best globally in…