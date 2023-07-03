2023 WWC: Super Falcons Group Opponent Australia To Unveil Final 23-Player Squad Monday

Super Falcons Group B opponent Australia will unveil their 23 players for this month’s FIFA women’s World Cup.

Matildas players will learn if their last-ditch efforts to earn a Women’s World Cup berth have paid off when coach Tony Gustavsson names his final squad.

Gustavsson and captain Sam Kerr will unveil the 23-player squad in Melbourne on Monday.

The announcement will come off the back of a Gold Coast training camp where those with little exposed form or injuries pressed their selection cases.

Australia, co-host of the women’s World Cup will open their campaign against debutant Republic of Ireland on July 20.

Their next game comes up against the Super Falcons on July 27 before they will take on Canada in their final group tie on July 31.

