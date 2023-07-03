Baba Rahman Set To Depart Chelsea

Chelsea are set to terminate the contract of Black Stars of Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba in mutual agreement.

This was disclosed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano in a Tweet on Monday.

However, the Italian journalist revealed that the left-full back will join Greek club PAOK as a free agent on a two-year deal.

“It’s now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. Contract set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he’s joining Greek side PAOK.

“PAOK will sign Baba as free agent on two year deal until 2025 — also William Troost Ekong joins PAOK from Watford, three year deal.“

Baba Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 from Augsburg and made just 15 appearances.

The 29-year-old was on loan to PAOK in 2021 and was also on loan in the 2021/22 and 22/23 seasons at Reading.

