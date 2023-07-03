Bordeaux Willing To Retain Maja –Lopez

French Ligue 2 club, Girondis Bordeaux have expressed their willingness to retain Super Eagles forward, Josh Maja ahead of next season campaign.

Recall that the Nigerian international joined the club from Sunderland in January 2019, where he netted 16 goals in 38 league games for Bordeaux last season.

However, with his contract having expired last week, Club president Gerard Lopez told France Bleu, via Girondis4ever that they are ready to offer him another contract.

“We had discussions,”

“We really like Josh, he was also important during the season. He is a player who has opportunities elsewhere,”

