Brighton And Hove Albion Interested In Bassey

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey just a year after losing out to Ajax for the former Rangers defender.

Bassey joined Ajax from Rangers at the start of last season in a deal worth £18.7 million and he is now set to join the Seagulls for a similar fee after they had also been in the hunt for him 12 months ago.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi is keen to strengthen his defensive options after their historic qualification for the Europa League.

According to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Bassey is the player in his sights.

The 23-year-old was impressive during his time at Rangers and was a key player on their march to the Europa League final.

However, he has struggled in Holland with frequent criticism over his displays and the Dutch side will be glad to let him leave especially as they will recoup the fee they paid for him.

Meanwhile, Bassey’s Ajax teammate and Black Stars of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus is…