Echeta Nominated For Bendel Insurance Goal Of The Season

Bendel Insurance forward Deputy Echeta has been nominated for his club’s 2022/23 goal of the season.

The aforementioned strike was a goal against Nassarawa United during the Nigerian Premier League regular season.

Echeta received a pass in the box and slotted the ball above the goalkeeper from close range.

Echeta was nominated alongside Imade Osarenkhoe for his goal against Enyimba, Okon Ini-Obong for his goal against Rivers United, Austin Ogune’s goal against Remo Stars and Sarki Ismael’s goal against Plateau United.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“Hello friends, my goal against Nassarawa United on matchday 18 has been nominated for @Bendel Insurance GOAL of the season,” he tweeted.

Echeta made four appearances in the NPFL playoffs last season.

Bendel Insurance finished first in Group A of the NPFL regular season with 34 points after 18 games and they were fifth in the NPFL…