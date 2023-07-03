Greenwood Contacted By Mourinho Over Potential Roma Loan Move

Manchester United young forward Mason Greenwood has reportedly been contacted by Jose Mourinho about a potential loan move to AS Roma.

Greenwood had charges of attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour dropped in February.

The Crown Prosecution Service cited the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light.

As things stand though, Greenwood’s future at Old Trafford remains unclear.

The 21-year-old is still suspended by United, as he has been since his arrest in January 2022.

The club are conducting an ongoing internal investigation, with two years left on his contract.

Last month, Greenwood was named on United’s retained list, but his future has not been clarified.

Recent reports have suggested that the club were considering sending him out on loan, and to SunSport his former manager Mourinho has made an approach to take him to Roma.

A source is reported to have said: “Jose rang Mason’s dad and also spoke with Mason.

“He told him…