Lookman Named Atalanta’s Player Of The Season

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has won Atalanta Player of the Season award.

Lookman was recognised by the fans for his exemplary displays in what was his first season at the club.

The former Leicester City player beat Teun Koopmeiners and Marten de Roon to the award.

The 25-year-old scored 15 goals and registered eight assists in all competitions for La Dea.

The Nigerian linked up with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side from Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig last summer.

Atalanta will compete in the Europa League next season after finishing in seventh position in the 2022/23 campaign.

