Man City Table Offer For Atletico Madrid Winger Riquelme

Premier League club Manchester City have submitted an offer for Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme this summer transfer window.

The 23 year old was loaned out to Laliga outfit Girona in the 2022/23 season.

According to Football Espana, the Cityzens have made an initial offer of €15 million for the Spanish international which has been rejected.

However negotiations are ongoing between the two club sides ahead of the forthcoming season.

It is unsure whether it would be an outright sale or another loan spell for the youngster.

Riquelme joined the Atletico Madrid academy in 2010 and he made his debut with the senior team in 2019.

He got four goals and made four assists in 34 Laliga appearances last term.

Manchester City topped the Premier League standings last season with 89 points from 38 games.

