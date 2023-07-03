Messi To Earn $50-60m Per Year At Inter Miami –Jorge Mas

Inter Miami have revealed that Lionel Messi’s deal with the American side will see the former Barcelona and PSG star earn around $50-60 million per year.

The club’s co-owner Jorge Mas shared the details of the 36-year-old’s contract with the MLS club.

Messi is now an Inter Miami player following the expiration of his contract with PSG on June 30.

The 2022 World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or holder will also receive shares from Apple and Adidas as part of his contract.

Mas said according to Forbes, “I spent three years on it, a year and half very intensely.

“There were many conversations with [Messi’s father and agent] Jorge. David [Beckham] talked to Leo, only about football issues, because he was a player.

“I saw it done at the end of May. I didn’t want him to feel under pressure. We spoke in Barcelona, Miami, Rosario, Doha. … I spent the whole World Cup in Qatar, watching Argentina. The Apple contract was very important to close the deal.”

