OFFICIAL: Liverpool Complete Signing Of Szoboszlai From RB Leipzig

Liverpool have completed the signing of midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig for £60.1m on a five-year deal.

The Reds announced the signing on their website on Sunday.

They triggered the Hungarian’s release clause to make him their second major signing of the summer.

Szoboszlai arrives, subject to a work permit, following the £35m signing of Argentina international midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton.

The 22-year-old won the German Cup in each of the last two seasons.

He made 31 appearances in the Bundesliga last season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists.

He signed from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021 and has since scored 20 goals and had 21 assists in 91 appearances.

Szoboszlai’s release clause expired on Friday but Liverpool activated it in time before agreeing personal terms.

