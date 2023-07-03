Our Aim Is To Take Boxing To Higher Heights — CEO Monarch Group, Prince Williams

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Monarch Group, owner of Monarch Events and Promotions, Prince Stanley Williams has said the aim of the promotion is to take boxing to greater heights.

Prince Williams made this known in a press conference last Wednesday in Lagos, during the hosting of newly crowned African Boxing Union (ABU) champion Adijat ‘Dija’ Gbadamosi.

Gbadamosi made history in far away Ghana as she became the first-ever Nigerian woman to win an African boxing title.

She achieved the feat at the third edition of the ‘King of the Ring’ series which was put together by Monarch Events and Promotions inside the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana on Friday, 16 June 2023.

Also present at the press conference was fast rising light heavyweight boxer Victor Beneth.

According to Prince Williams, Monarch wants to bridge the gap between Africa and the rest of the world in terms of organising boxing events.

“We still have a long way in boxing and what Monarch is here to do is to…