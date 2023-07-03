Portugal Would Have Won 2022 World Cup If…–Deco

Former Portugal international Deco has revealed that his country would have the 2022 World Cup if they had Lionel Messi at their disposal.

Deco, who made 75 appearances for A Selecao, has said that while Portugal have many good players, they don’t have Messi.

In an interview with Argentine outlet TR Sports, he said, “Argentina won the World Cup because they have Messi. For us, Portugal had the best generation of good players, but we don’t have Messi.”

Recall that Argentina were successful for the third time as Deco’s former teammate at Barcelona, Messi captained La Albiceleste to lift the trophy.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in the final following a pulsating 3-3 draw after extra time.

