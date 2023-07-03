Sporting Lagos Gain Promotion To NPL One Year After Creation

Sporting Lagos have secured promotion to the Nigeria Premier League, reports Completesports.com.

It’s remarkable achievement for the club that was only created one-year ago.

Paul Offor’s side earned their berth in the Nigerian top-flight after a hard-fought 2-0 win against Abeokuta Stormers on Monday night.



Ayemwenre Rico and Saturday Okon were target for Sporting Lagos in the Nigeria National League Super Eight playoffs tie at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Lagos club opened their campaign in the playoffs with a 1-0 win over FC One Rocket last weekend.

In another game in the South Conference, Heartland Football Club of Owerri moved a step closer to a return to the NPL after a 1-0 win against FC One Rocket.

The Naze Millionaires need just a point from their next fixture against Sporting to confirm their return to the top-flight.

By Adeboye Amosu

