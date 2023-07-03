Super Falcons Off To Australia For Training Tour

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are off to Melbourne, Australia for a training tour ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The players and the coaching crew left the country on Sunday night.

The Super Falcons will spend 15 days in Melbourne where they are expected to engage in friendly games before the competition.

Randy Waldrum’s charges will face Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland in Group B at the World Cup.

The nine-time African champions will take on Olympic champions Canada in their first game in Melbourne on July 21.

The West Africans will take on co-host nation Australia and the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, 27 July and Monday, 31 July respectively, at the Lang Park in Brisbane.

The Super Falcons have attended all the editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since 1991.

They made it to the quarter-finals in 1999 in the United States of America.

By Adeboye Amosu

